As top-ranked Barty is knocked out of the US Open, Djokovic advances.

On Saturday, Novak Djokovic came within four matches of completing the first men’s singles calendar-year Grand Slam in 52 years, while top-ranked Ashleigh Barty was defeated by American Shelby Rogers in a dramatic comeback.

Djokovic overcame Kei Nishikori 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 to win his 17th straight match against the Japanese great and improve to 18-2 in their total rivalry.

Djokovic stated, “I was extremely satisfied with the focus.” “I wasn’t at my best at times, but I was motivated and focused, and that made all the difference.”

With a fourth US Open championship, Djokovic would become the first man in men’s singles history to win all four majors in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969.

After surrendering the first set, reigning Wimbledon champion Barty won 11 of 14 games, only for Rogers to win five of the final six games for a stunning 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (7/5) victory.

Rogers stated, “I didn’t want to leave.” “I merely told you to make balls and try to stay in this match; it can’t be any worse; you’ve always lost to her.”

Rogers had lost all five previous meetings with Barty, but she would not be denied, breaking the Australian in the eighth and tenth games as the audience at Arthur Ashe Stadium went berserk.

Rogers explained, “I was just trying to remain in the point longer than Ash.” “I was pleased with myself for my problem-solving abilities. I’m really looking forward to moving on to the next round.”

Rogers will next face Emma Raducanu, a British qualifier ranked 150th who beat Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain 6-0, 6-1 in 70 minutes.

Meanwhile, Djokovic was on his way to winning his 21st Grand Slam championship, breaking the tie for the men’s record he has with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who were both out due to injuries.

The 34-year-old Serbian star will face 99th-ranked US wildcard Jenson Brooksby in the fourth round on Monday.

Nishikori observed, “He was playing quite solid.” “I couldn’t get beyond the barrier. I was very unlucky to lose.”

Djokovic, who had 52 unforced errors and 45 winners, dropped the first-set tie-final breaker’s three points, the final one on a Nishikori service winner.

Djokovic admitted, “I don’t think I started off very well.” “I was too oblivious. He was directing the action. I was still attempting to establish a tempo. It took me some time to get used to his style of play.”

Djokovic, on the other hand, broke early in each set after that.