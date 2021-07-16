As Tokyo enters the last week of the Olympic Games, a virus casts a pall over the city.

With only one week until the opening ceremony, Tokyo entered the final Olympic countdown on Friday, but there was little enthusiasm. Virus infections are on the rise in the Japanese city.

Organizers have been compelled to prohibit spectators from all events in the city, as well as the majority of venues staging tournaments around the country.

Olympic participants, from athletes to journalists, are subjected to a variety of anti-virus procedures, including regular testing and movement restrictions.

However, with Tokyo’s case rates at their highest since a winter storm in January, virus dangers around the Games are being closely scrutinized.

According to government spokesman Katsunobu Kato, the government has instructed organizers to investigate claims of Olympic competitors breaking virus restrictions “and implement strong punishment” if necessary.

Anti-virus rules are “in place, and they are operating, and they are enforced,” said International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach on Thursday.

Only a few positive cases have been reported among the thousands of people who arrived in the nation for the Games in July.

Organizers have recorded ten positive tests among Games participants in Japan over the last two days, including one athlete.

Other cases have been discovered among teams coming for training camps, with local media reporting on Friday that a Nigerian delegation member was hospitalized after testing positive at the airport.

Tokyo is presently under a viral state of emergency that will last for the duration of the Games, but the restrictions are much more lenient than a lockdown and largely restrict alcohol sales and restaurant hours.

Despite avoiding punitive lockdowns, Japan has witnessed a lower outbreak than many other nations, with fewer than 15,000 deaths, but only about 20% of the population has been completely vaccinated so far.

Hundreds of teams have already arrived in Japan, some in training camps scattered around the country, and others at the Olympic Village, where national flags have been draped over the structures housing delegations.

Sarah Davies, a British weightlifter, was one of the athletes who documented her experience at the 2016 Olympics on social media.

As she went down a stretch of concrete, she added in a video posted to her Instagram account, “We have what we call the jail yard.”

“So between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., we may actually go up and down this stretch, and that is the only time we are permitted outside,” she explained.

“It really does seem like we’re in prison. But, hey, that’s life… “Welcome to the Covid version of the Olympic Games.”

Other teams in town, such as the American swimmers and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, also posted. Brief News from Washington Newsday.