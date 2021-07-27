As ties with the EU grow, Biden appoints a longtime ally as EU envoy.

As his government seeks to prioritize relations with the 27-nation bloc, US President Joe Biden nominated Mark Gitenstein, a longtime adviser, as ambassador to the European Union on Tuesday.

Gitenstein served as ambassador to EU member Romania, where he had ancestral links, under former President Barack Obama, utilizing his position to campaign against abuses of power and in favor of privatization in the fledgling democracy.

Biden has promised to strengthen connections with allies and is a strong supporter of the European Union, in contrast to his predecessor, Donald Trump, who was wary of international organizations and welcomed Britain’s exit from the bloc.

Gitenstein, a lawyer by background, served on the Senate Judiciary Committee for 17 years as the Democratic counsel, where he got close to Biden, who chaired the panel as a rising young senator.

Gitenstein worked with Biden during a pivotal juncture in the future president’s career, when he led the Senate’s rejection of Robert Bork, an arch-conservative Supreme Court nominee, and later authored a book about the experience.

Gitenstein will need Senate approval. The Senate is controlled by Democrats, but Republican Ted Cruz has been delaying nominations amid concerns over Biden’s position on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany.

Trump appointed Gordon Sondland, a wealthy hotelier, as his EU ambassador, but removed him after he testified to Congress about Trump’s pressure on Ukraine, leading to Trump’s first impeachment.