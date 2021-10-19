As the world’s two newest submarine missile powers, North and South Korea are beefing up their capabilities.

According to US allies Japan and South Korea, North Korea launched a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from the Sinpo area on the east coast on Monday, early Tuesday local time. The projectile is thought to have risen to a height of 50-60 kilometers (31-37 miles) before landing at a distance of 590-600 kilometers in the sea (between 367 and 373 miles).

The next day, the official Korean Workers’ Party Central Committee newspaper Rodong Sinmun published five photos of what appeared to be photos of the missile launch alongside a submarine, marking the first time the country has provided evidence that it could conduct such a test from a real ballistic missile submarine.

This was North Korea’s first launch in almost two years, following a test in which the Pukguksong-3 was fired from an underwater platform in October 2019. A weapon called as the Pukguksong-4 was showcased during a Pyongyang military parade last October, while another SLBM was displayed during a rally in January. Another probable SLBM was on display at the Self-Defense-2021 expo in the capital last week, among a range of other weaponry.

North Korea has previously employed the Pukkuksong-1 to launch SLBMs, at least in May 2015 and August 2016. According to South Korea, such tests were carried out from a submerged vessel.

For many years, North Korea, along with the US, Russia, the UK, France, China, and India, was the world’s most recent SLBM power. Last month, South Korea joined the race, conducting its own SLBM test, making it the only country without nuclear weapons to do so.

According to the South Korean Defense Ministry, the SLBM was launched from the ROKS Dosan Ahn Changho submarine. President Moon Jae-in attended the test, and although expressing great joy for resuming stalled inter-Korean discussions, he also emphasized the significance of defending the country against potential invasions.

"Improving our missile capability can offer a definite deterrence against North Korean provocations," Moon said, according to the Ministry.