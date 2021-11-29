As the world races to stop the spread of a new Covid variant, Japan closes its borders.

Japan joined a growing number of countries attempting to create virtual fortresses against the significantly modified new strain by announcing intentions to prohibit all new international travelers over the Omicron version of Covid-19 on Monday.

Later today, G7 health ministers will meet to examine the new strain, which was initially discovered in South Africa, and the new challenge it poses to global efforts to combat the pandemic.

The Japanese government has become the latest country to reintroduce harsh border controls that many had hoped would be lifted, banning all new foreign arrivals just weeks after declaring that some visa holders would be allowed to enter the country.

Fumio Kishida, Japan’s prime minister, stated the country was “in a stronger position against the Omicron form than other countries,” noting voluntary mask-wearing and risk-aversion.

In an effort to prevent the variation from spreading in a country where the majority of the population is still unvaccinated, the Philippines announced it would temporarily halt plans to allow fully vaccinated travelers admission.

Manila had hoped that giving jabbed visitors admission would help to revitalize the country’s ailing economy as of Wednesday.

The version is also casting doubt on Australia’s preliminary openness, with the government reviewing plans to ease border restrictions even further in only two days.

However, with three Omicron cases confirmed in persons traveling into Australia from southern Africa — two in Sydney and one in Darwin, in the north — Prime Minister Scott Morrison sounded hesitant to re-impose the tight lockdowns that were in place earlier this year.

“We don’t just have to learn to live with Covid; we also have to learn to live with the variants,” he remarked.

Much of the mystery surrounds how contagious Omicron is and how resistant it is to currently available vaccinations.

On Sunday, the famed Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome revealed the first “picture” of the new strain, confirming that it has many more mutations than the Delta form, but stressing that this does not mean it is more harmful.

However, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned on Sunday that nations are in a “race against time” to comprehend the strain, and that vaccine makers will require two to three weeks to “get a clear picture of the quality of the mutations.”

Travel restrictions have already been imposed on southern Africa by a number of nations, including vital travel hub Qatar, as well as the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Indonesia.