As the wind shifts, the size of the Canary Islands’ Lava Peninsula doubles.

Experts reported on Thursday that lava from the erupting volcano on La Palma in Spain’s Canary Islands, which began streaming into the ocean two days ago, has now covered an area larger than 25 football pitches, raising fears about poor air quality in neighboring residential areas.

According to the Volcanic Institute of the Canaries, the newly created peninsula had doubled in size to 20 hectares (50 acres) since the morning (Involcan).

While the expected explosion and clouds of hazardous gases released as the molten rock reached the ocean did not occur, the Pevolca volcano emergency committee cautioned that a forecast shift in wind might bring additional dangers.

“With the weather we’re going to have starting tomorrow,” according to Pevolca official Ruben Fernandez, it’s probable that “the smell of sulphur” could be noticed “with more intensity” due to a possible change in the direction of breezes that have so far scattered the gases towards the sea.

According to the National Institute of Toxicology, sulphur dioxide levels rose for the first time in Tazacorte on Thursday afternoon, while ash particle density climbed in Santa Cruz de La Palma.

Since the eruption began on September 19, thousands of people have been displaced, and lava has destroyed hundreds of homes, businesses, and vast swaths of banana fields.

The volcano ejected lava rivers that slowly made their way to the sea, eventually flowing into the Atlantic Ocean late Tuesday.

Since then, molten rock rivers have continued to flow into the sea, forming a vast lava delta.

While being immersed by a river of molten rock has a negative influence on the flora and fauna at first, experts believe it will be beneficial in the long run, bringing minerals from the Earth’s core to the surface and creating a habitat for species to colonize both underwater and on land.

“The lava will produce a rocky platform that will become a substrate for countless marine species in the future, that is, in three to five years,” said Fernando Tuya, a biodiversity researcher at the University of La Palma.

As the white-hot lava spilled into the sea, plumes of acid vapors rose into the air, potentially irritating the skin, eyes, and respiratory systems, according to specialists.

However, fears that the vapours would harm the local populace were swiftly dispelled by strong winds that transported the vapours across the sea.

However, with the wind direction anticipated to change, this could change. Brief News from Washington Newsday.