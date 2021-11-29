As the WHO warns of a new variant, Australia halts border reopening.

On Monday, Australia suspended a proposal to ease border restrictions imposed last year to combat the Covid epidemic, as a new version sweeping the globe caused the WHO to issue a “serious” warning.

Countries all throughout the world have closed their borders in response to the Omicron strain, which was first discovered in southern Africa and has now spread to Europe, Asia, and North America.

Australia, which has confirmed five cases of Omicron, is expected to ease restrictions on skilled workers and students starting on Wednesday, a windfall to businesses suffering from labor shortages due to one of the world’s strictest border policies.

However, following Japan and Israel’s announcements of travel bans, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a two-week delay in the plan to allow Australia to gather information on the new type.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the overall risk of Omicron to be “very high,” warning that any significant increase would put strain on health systems and result in additional deaths.

Many governments, particularly in Western Europe, are already dealing with dramatic increases in cases and have reinstated forced mask-wearing, social-distancing measures, curfews, or lockdowns, leaving high-street retailers fearful of yet another bleak holiday season.

G7 health ministers will meet later Monday to examine the new strain, with European Commission leader Ursula von der Leyen saying that the globe is in a “race against time.”

According to the WHO, the first verified incidence of the Omicron strain was in South Africa on November 9, with illnesses spreading quickly throughout the country. No deaths have yet been reported.

“If another significant rise of Covid-19 occurs, caused by Omicron,” it cautioned, “consequences may be catastrophic.”

Last Thursday, scientists in South Africa discovered the new strain, causing several European governments to immediately prohibit flights from the region.

This enraged South African officials, who said they were being “punished” for discovering a strain that has since been found in countries ranging from the Netherlands to the United Kingdom, Canada, and Hong Kong.

Barring travelers from the continent “undermines global unity,” according to the WHO’s Africa branch, and Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera accused Western countries of “Afrophobia.”

Austria and Scotland, both of which have flight bans in place from many African nations, reported their first cases of Omicron on Monday, underscoring the difficulty of limiting the spread.

Despite this, Japan has joined a growing list of countries that have reintroduced strict border controls, prohibiting all new international entries.

