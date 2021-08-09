As the West tightens sanctions, Belarus’s leader lashes out.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko blasted foreign sanctions on his authoritarian regime on Monday, as Western nations imposed new restrictions in response to a crackdown on dissent that began a year ago when the country exploded in anti-government rallies.

Since major protests erupted last August over an election that many observers believe was manipulated, the moustachioed autocrat has imprisoned hundreds.

Western governments have placed new sanctions on Belarus on Monday, including new restrictions imposed by the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

The Belarusian National Olympic Committee, led by Lukashenko’s son, was one of the targets, suspected of taking part in an attempt to compel a sprinter to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics.

The White House called the committee’s actions a “attack on the Belarusian people’s democratic aspirations and human rights.”

Because of “continuing undermining of democracy and human rights violations,” the UK government announced it will prohibit Belarusian airlines from flying over or landing in the UK, as well as broadening a slew of financial restrictions.

In response to the regime’s “blatant contempt for human rights,” Canada claimed it was targeting vital areas of the Belarusian economy.

However, the 66-year-old Belarusian president vowed to defy international pressure, claiming victory in a “completely transparent” election and vowing that “we will never go on our knees.”

“These sanctions will choke you,” Lukashenko stated during his annual press conference, which lasted more than eight hours.

He warned, “You’re risking launching World War III.” “Is that what you’re trying to get us to do, as well as the Russians?” ” Western sanctions appear to have had little impact on Lukashenko’s reign thus far, owing to the government’s support from Russia.

Belarus will approach Russia for more financial assistance, according to Lukashenko, who has tried to portray the situation as part of fragile relations between the West and Moscow.

“You will not be able to separate us from Russia,” he declared.

Last week’s death of a Belarusian activist in Ukraine and Olympic runner Krystsina Tsimanouskaya’s escape to Poland catapulted Belarus back into the international spotlight.

Vitaly Shishov, 26, was found hanging in a Kiev park, and Lukashenko declared of him, “He was a nobody for us.” He then accused runner Tsimanouskaya of being “managed” by Warsaw, saying, “We have enough people to deal with without Shishov.”

Tsimanouskaya told AFP on Monday that she would only return home when the situation was “secure and free.”

