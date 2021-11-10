As the West accuses Belarus of orchestrating the crisis, Poland witnesses a surge at the border.

After accusing Minsk and Moscow of attempting to fabricate a catastrophe on Europe’s frontiers, Poland said Wednesday it had noticed an increase in efforts to breach its border and had driven hundreds of refugees back to Belarus.

The refugees, mostly from the Middle East, have spent days on the border in subzero weather, halted by razor-wire-enclosed rows of Polish border guards.

In return for penalties, Western governments have accused Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko of luring the migrants to his country and sending them to pass into EU member Poland.

Poland has gone even farther, claiming that the crisis is being orchestrated by Lukashenko’s major supporter, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After making a concentrated effort to cross the border on Monday but being forced back by Polish border guards, between 2,000 and 4,000 migrants, mostly Kurds, have set up a camp near the border.

According to Polish officials, there had been a surge in attempted crossings in the previous 24 hours.

Large groups of migrants, ranging in size from 200 to several dozen people, crossed the border illegally from Belarus in three locations overnight in Podlaskie region, but were all pushed back, according to Poland’s border guard.

“All of these efforts were foiled, and all of these persons were diverted back to Belarus,” Major Katarzyna Zdanowicz, a spokesman for the Podlaskie region border guard, told reporters.

More than 50 migrants were seized and handed over to border guards to be returned to Belarus, according to Polish police.

“The situation is not tranquil,” said Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.

“Right now, we’re dealing with smaller groups, though they’re numerous,” he continued, “that are attacking the Polish border in multiple locations at the same time.”

Belarus is using intimidation to force migrants to cross the border, according to the defence ministry, which tweeted two short videos showing a shot fired on the Belarusian side by a man in uniform.

On Twitter, Blaszczak stated that 15,000 troops, together with police and border guards, had been deployed “to protect our motherland from the Lukashenko regime’s invasion.”

Belarus has leveled its own charges against Poland, alleging that Warsaw is breaking international rules by banning migrants and retaliating violently.

Four Kurds were badly assaulted by Polish guards, according to the country’s border service, while Polish military forces were firing over the heads of migrants seeking to cross.

Journalists have been barred from areas near the border, but AFP correspondents observed a patrol halting vehicles to check in the adjacent town of Sokolka. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.