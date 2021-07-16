As the week leading up to the Covid-hit Olympics in Tokyo approaches, a Ugandan weightlifter has gone missing.

On Friday, Japanese authorities were looking for a Ugandan weightlifter who went missing just a week before the Tokyo Olympics, which have caused public outrage due to the risk of coronavirus.

Julius Ssekitoleko, 20, was attending a training camp in Osaka when he failed to show up for a Covid-19 test and was missing from his hotel room.

His absence comes as Japan faces increased scrutiny over the potential of viral infections spreading from the postponed 2020 Olympics, as cases rise.

The government announced on Friday that it had urged organizers to look into complaints of athletes breaking virus laws, a day after Olympic leader Thomas Bach assured that the procedures “are working, and they being enforced.”

Only a few positive cases have been reported among the thousands of Games-related arrivals in July.

However, ahead of the opening ceremony on July 23, Tokyo is in the grip of a viral outbreak, with infection levels reaching their highest level since January.

Organizers have been obliged to exclude spectators from all events in Tokyo and most other locations, while athletes, officials, and staff are subjected to stringent anti-virus procedures, including regular testing and movement restrictions.

In the last two days, ten positive cases have been discovered among Games participants, including one competitor.

More cases have been discovered among teams coming for training camps, with a member of Nigeria’s delegation being hospitalized after testing positive at the airport, according to Japanese media.

After two members of Uganda’s party tested positive in Japan, including a coach who was isolated at the airport, Ssekitoleko vanished in Izumisano city.

“The city is putting forth every effort to locate the individual. According to a statement from city officials, “we have reported the situation to police.”

Despite avoiding punitive lockdowns, Japan has witnessed a lower Covid-19 outbreak than many other nations, with fewer than 15,000 deaths, but only about 20% of the population has been fully vaccinated so far.

Hundreds of teams have already arrived in Japan, some in training camps scattered around the country, and others at the Olympic Village, where national flags have been draped over the structures housing delegations.

However, Australian basketballer Liz Cambage declared her retirement due to the “terrifying” mental health consequences of remaining in the bubble.

“I don’t have any relatives. There are no pals. There are no fans. Outside of my team, I have no support system. In a statement, the four-time WNBA All-Star added, “It’s honestly worrisome for me.”

Sarah Davies, a British weightlifter, described life in the bubble as “prison.”

“We. Washington Newsday Brief News,” says the author.