As the war rages, Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn urges civilians to join the armed forces.

As combat raged in numerous districts of Africa’s second most populous country, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed issued a call for all eligible people to join the armed forces on Tuesday.

In a statement released less than two months after declaring a unilateral ceasefire against Tigrayan rebels, Abiy’s office said, “Now is the ideal time for all capable Ethiopians who are of age to join the Defense Forces, Special Forces, and militias and show your patriotism.”

Last November, Abiy dispatched troops to Ethiopia’s Tigray region to depose the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the regional ruling party that had dominated national politics for nearly three decades until 2018.

According to Abiy, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner, the decision was made in response to TPLF raids on federal army camps.

Despite Abiy’s promises of a quick triumph, the battle took an unexpected turn in June, when Tigrayan troops conquered Mekele, the regional capital, and the Ethiopian army withdrew considerably.

According to the UN, 400,000 people are experiencing famine-like circumstances in the region, and Abiy declared a unilateral truce to permit relief access.

Since then, the TPLF has expanded eastward into Afar and southward into Amhara.

Its forces took the Amhara town of Lalibela last week, which is home to UNESCO-listed rock-hewn churches from the 12th century.

The government’s tolerance looked to be wearing thin on Tuesday, with a statement directing security personnel to “once and for all prevent the destruction of the treasonous and terrorist TPLF organization and the intrigues of foreign hands.”

A medical official in Afar told AFP on Tuesday that a recent attack on displaced civilians resulted in the deaths of 12 people and the injuries of dozens more.

According to Dr Abubeker Mahammud, medical director of the Dubti Referral Hospital, where the victims were being treated, the tragedy occurred on August 5 in Galicoma town.

According to Abubeker, “twelve dead bodies arrived at the hospital.”

“There are more than 46, almost 50, injured victims in all. Nearly 75% of them were hit by bullets.”

According to Abubeker, survivors told hospital personnel that they were shot by TPLF fighters.

The death toll in Galicoma was stated at more over 200 by two officials from Afar’s regional government, although that figure could not be independently verified.

“200 remains of civilians have been retrieved so far,” Ayish Yasin, the chief of Afar’s bureau for women and children, told AFP on Tuesday, “while more than 48 are still missing.”

Many of the victims, according to Ayish, who visited Galicoma on Monday.