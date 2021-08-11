As the war in Ethiopia escalates, Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn urges civilians to join the armed forces.

As conflict rages in numerous parts of Africa’s second most populous country, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed issued a plea Tuesday for all eligible people to join the armed forces.

In a statement made less than two months after declaring a unilateral truce in the fight against Tigrayan rebels, Abiy’s office said, “Now is the appropriate time for all capable Ethiopians who are of age to join the Defense Forces, Special Forces, and militias and show your patriotism.”

Northern Ethiopia has been ravaged by violence since November, when Abiy, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner, dispatched forces to Tigray to depose the region’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), promising a quick victory.

However, the TPLF has made gains in the neighboring Afar and Amhara regions nine months later. Meanwhile, aid workers are trying to reach cut-off populations, with the UN reporting that 400,000 people in Tigray are facing famine-like circumstances.

The government’s tolerance looked to be wearing thin on Tuesday, with Abiy directing security personnel to “once and for all end the devastation of the treasonous and terrorist TPLF organization and the intrigues of foreign hands.”

The statement continued, “The TPLF’s goal and purpose is to dissolve Ethiopia.”

The humanitarian toll has risen as the conflict continues, with thousands of people murdered and at least two million forced to abandon their homes.

Both sides are blaming each other for civilian deaths.

A medical official in Afar told AFP on Tuesday that an attack on displaced civilians resulted in the deaths of 12 people and the injuries of dozens more.

According to Dr Abubeker Mahammud, medical director of the Dubti Referral Hospital, where the victims were being treated, the tragedy occurred on August 5 in Galicoma town.

Abubeker stated, “Twelve dead bodies arrived at the hospital.”

He estimated that almost 50 people were hurt, with nearly 75 percent of them suffering bullet wounds.

He claimed that survivors told hospital personnel they were shot by TPLF fighters.

The death toll in Galicoma was stated at more than 200 by two officials from Afar’s regional government, although the figure could not be independently verified.

“200 remains of civilians have been retrieved so far,” Ayish Yasin, the head of Afar’s bureau for women and children, told AFP, “while more than 48 are still missing.”

“There are 107 youngsters among the 200 dead retrieved, 48 girls and 59 boys,” she stated.

"There are 107 youngsters among the 200 dead retrieved, 48 girls and 59 boys," she stated.

Henrietta Fore, the president of UNICEF, said Monday she was "very worried" by the reported killings of over 200 people, including children.