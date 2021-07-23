As the virus’s ‘uncertainty’ grows, the ECB keeps the cheap money taps open.

As the European Central Bank’s massive stimulus for the eurozone remained in place, Christine Lagarde warned of growing economic “uncertainty” caused by the fast-spreading Delta strain of the coronavirus.

Lagarde stated, “The euro area economy is rebounding strongly.”

“However, the epidemic continues to throw a pall over the situation, particularly because the Delta variety is becoming an increasing source of uncertainty.”

The highly contagious strain, which has prompted additional restrictions in multiple nations, might stymie the post-lockdown rebound “in services, particularly tourism and hospitality,” she said.

Lagarde said the ECB will support the 19-nation currency club through the health crisis with “patience,” implying that rates would remain low for longer.

The ECB’s 25-member governing council met for the first time on Thursday since the bank announced a new two-percentage-point inflation target, replacing the old goal of “close to but below two percent.”

The ECB indicated rates would stay at their present record lows and even negative levels until inflation is judged as “durably” reaching the new target in a “forward guidance” statement released after the meeting, which was extensively scrutinized by markets for signals on future policy movements.

The bank’s 1.85 trillion euro ($2.2 trillion) pandemic emergency bond-purchasing scheme (PEPP), which is the bank’s principal mechanism for assisting the area through the pandemic crisis, received no changes.

The European Central Bank’s ultra-loose monetary policy aims to keep credit inexpensive throughout the eurozone in order to encourage lending and investment.

The new advice, according to Lagarde, aims to emphasize the ECB’s “commitment to maintain a persistently accommodating monetary policy stance.”

The ECB governors are split on whether to start weaning the eurozone off of its enormous stimulus package.

Concerns about the rise in coronavirus infections appear to have put a halt to the debate, with Lagarde noting that “none of us would want to tighten prematurely” and jeopardize the recovery.

The PEPP purchases will go until at least March 2022, or until the ECB “judges that the coronavirus crisis period is over,” according to her.

After a period of relatively low numbers, German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned earlier Thursday of “exponential growth” in Covid-19 infections, allowing the country to relax restrictions on hotels, restaurants, stores, leisure centers, and other enterprises.

Lagarde was grilled at her news conference about the bank’s new inflation target, which she termed as a more “simple” and “symmetric” goal, implying that the bank will allow inflation to momentarily exceed or undershoot before intervening.

