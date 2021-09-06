As the virus spreads, the Philippines lifts the lockdown in the capital.

An official said Monday that the Philippines will relax a stay-at-home order in the capital Manila this week as it tests “granular lockdowns” in an effort to reduce coronavirus incidence and stimulate the economy.

More than 13 million people in the country’s economic heartland, the national capital region, have been on lockdown since August 6 due to a surge in infections caused by the hyper-contagious Delta type.

The decision to loosen restrictions begins on Wednesday, after daily cases in the United States surpassed 20,000 over the past three days — more than double the level at the start of the new lockdown – putting hospitals under strain as they deal with a nursing shortage.

“Localized lockdowns” would be tested in Metro Manila, according to presidential spokesman Harry Roque, who explained that a residence, building, or street might be targeted.

“If you are subject to granular lockdown, it will be a complete lockdown — even the food will be delivered to you.”

No further information was provided on how the more targeted actions will be implemented.

Many hard-hit enterprises will be able to reopen as a result of the loosened restrictions in the national capital region, which accounts for nearly a third of the country’s GDP.

Restaurants will be able to welcome meals, while beauty salons will be allowed to operate – albeit at a reduced capacity – based on existing restrictions.

Only a few number of loyal will be permitted to attend church services in person.

After prior restrictions wrecked the economy and put millions out of work, President Rodrigo Duterte recently stated that the country could not afford any more lockdowns.

However, with only approximately 19% of the targeted population completely vaccinated and hospitals quickly filling up, officials have had little choices to curb the virus’s spread.

The number of people infected in the country has surpassed two million, with over 34,000 deaths.