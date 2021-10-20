As the virus spreads, Singapore’s healthcare system may become ‘overburdened.’

Singapore’s healthcare system is at risk of being “overwhelmed” by rising coronavirus infections, according to government officials, who spoke out a day after the city-state allowed quarantine-free travel as part of a broader strategy to combat the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the health ministry reported 18 deaths, the greatest number in a single day in Singapore’s history, as well as 3,862 new cases, barely shy of the previous day’s record of 3,994.

Before the latest data were announced, Lawrence Wong, co-chair of a government task committee combatting Covid-19, said, “We face substantial risk of the healthcare system being overrun.”

Nearly 90% of isolation beds in hospitals have been filled, and more than two-thirds of intensive care unit beds have been filled, according to Wong, who is also the finance minister.

His remarks came only a day after the city-state extended its quarantine-free travel policy to fully vaccinated travellers from eight nations, including key trading partners the United States, the United Kingdom, and France.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has stated that the global business hub cannot be closed indefinitely, and that the city-state has switched from a zero-tolerance policy of lockdowns and closed borders to a strategy of coexisting with Covid-19.

Analysts believe the travel lane system, which began last month with Brunei and Germany, will provide a boost to the airline and tourism industries, which have been hit hard by the pandemic. However, as Singapore grapples with its newest outbreak, it has sparked anxieties among some ordinary Singaporeans.

The majority of instances in Singapore are minor or asymptomatic, and patients are able to heal at home, allowing hospitals to focus on dangerously ill Covid patients.

“We’re attempting to expand capacity, but it’s not just a matter of having more beds or buying new equipment since… our medical staff is stressed and exhausted,” Wong explained.

“And while we’re working to bolster the team, these reinforcements will take time to arrive.”

Ong Ye Kung, a co-leader of the taskforce and the Health Minister, said the number of infections among unvaccinated persons aged 60 and up “continues to be significant,” accounting for two-thirds of ICU patients and those who have died.

More than 158,000 coronavirus illnesses and 264 deaths have been reported in Singapore.