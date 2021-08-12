As the virus spreads across Japan, the Paralympic Flame Ceremonies begin.

As the country confronts a spike in virus cases, Japan performed its first Paralympic flame-lighting ceremonies on Thursday, with athletes waiting to see if spectators will be in the stands.

At the pandemic-affected Tokyo Olympics, which finished on Sunday, fans were barred from practically all venues, while athletes were restricted in their movements and tested on a daily basis.

The Paralympics, which begin on August 24, are anticipated to be held in similar conditions, according to Japanese media, with an official decision on spectators expected early next week.

Despite the fact that the entire Covid-19 outbreak in Japan was relatively small, with roughly 15,300 deaths, the latest wave, driven by the more contagious Delta variety, is pushing daily case numbers to new highs.

A viral state of emergency has been declared in Tokyo and five other cities, prohibiting pubs and restaurants from selling alcohol and requiring them to close by 8 p.m.

Instead of a typical relay on public roadways, “torch-kiss” paralympic flame-lighting events will be performed around Japan over the next week, with the flame passed from torch to torch.

The flames will be taken to Tokyo and combined, but a local government official told AFP that plans to have people line the route of a relay in the capital have been canceled.

“We had intended to do the Paralympic torch relay in Tokyo with about 700 torchbearers,” said Koichi Osakabe of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

“However, because to the emergency situation, we decided not to execute the relay on public roads.”

Emergency measures will be in place until the end of August. Other localities with escalating instances have implemented similar “quasi-emergency” procedures.

Tono, a small town in Japan’s northern Iwate prefecture, opted to open their Paralympic flame ceremony to the public, and officials expected a small audience of roughly 50 people.

“We wanted a varied set of individuals to participate in the event, including young and old, non-Japanese nationals, and persons with disabilities,” the city official in charge of the ceremony told AFP.

“We didn’t make any announcements about the ceremony. Of course, we’ll take all necessary anti-infection precautions.”

Around 4,000 paralympians, as well as 12,000 officials, personnel, and journalists from around the world, will attend the Games in Japan.

Organisers reported 511 positive instances at the Tokyo Olympics, largely among locals, with one so-called “cluster” in the Greek artistic swimming squad.

Organizers of the Olympics have denied any link to an increase in virus infections in Tokyo, however other experts claim that hosting the Games harmed the city's health.