As the virus fight fails in Australia, the country’s lockdowns are being expanded.

On Thursday, over two-thirds of Australia’s 25 million people were put on lockdown as the country’s stumbling attempt to contain a deadly Delta outbreak triggered a new round of restrictions.

Authorities in Australia’s two main cities have been dealt a double blow in their bid to keep their “Covid Zero” title, with a record number of new coronavirus infections reported in Sydney and a sixth curfew imposed on virus-weary Melbourne.

In places ranging from Brisbane to Ballarat, over 60% of the population is now being instructed to stay at home.

Australia has so far avoided the worst effects of the epidemic because to a combination of border closures, lockdowns, obligatory travel quarantine, and extensive testing and tracing.

However, in the face of the highly transmissible Delta strain, which is now threatening one of the world’s remaining safe havens from Covid, such tools appear dulled.

Since an overseas flight crew infected a Sydney driver with Delta in mid-June, the city has reported 4,319 cases, with clusters popping up around the country.

The number of new illnesses in New South Wales state climbed to 262 on Thursday, the highest daily total since the pandemic began, after six weeks of lockdown.

Almost all of the new cases were in Sydney, according to health officials, but a few illnesses in other districts prompted Gladys Berejiklian, the state’s premier, to extend stay-at-home restrictions to neighboring towns.

Authorities in Newcastle, a seaside city of 320,000 people north of Sydney, closed schools and advised citizens to stay at home for at least a week after five positive tests.

In Victoria, Premier Daniel Andrews said he had “no choice” but to make the “extremely tough announcement” to lock down Melbourne and the rest of the state, just over a week after the previous lockdown ended.

“None of us are glad to be here, none of us,” he stated, referring to the danger posed by eight unsolved “mystery” cases.

He stated, “There is no alternative than lockdown.”

“The alternative is that we allow this run get away from us, and our hospitals will be completely flooded. Thousands of patients, not hundreds.”

Despite this, a gathering of roughly 2,000 protestors ventured to the streets to demonstrate, despite the fact that most of the city’s five million citizens heeded the lockdown.

Police arrived in force, making arrests and using pepper spray in the process. Brief News from Washington Newsday.