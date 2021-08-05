As the violence in Afghanistan worsens, the US is prepared to take in tens of thousands more Afghans.

As Western soldiers leave, the US indicated it was ready to take in thousands more Afghans whose US ties put them in danger from the Taliban, but the asylum-seekers will face a long trek to safety.

The State Department has increased the eligibility of refugee admissions beyond the roughly 20,000 Afghans who have applied under a program for translators who supported US military and diplomats, less than a month before the US is expected to conclude its longest-ever war.

The State Department said in a statement that, “in light of heightened Taliban violence, the US government is seeking to provide certain Afghans, including individuals who worked with the US, the chance for refugee resettlement to the United States.”

“With this classification, many thousands of Afghans and their immediate family members who may be at risk owing to their US affiliation will have the option to permanently resettle in the United States,” it stated.

Afghans who worked with US-based media companies or non-governmental groups, or on programs backed by US financing, will be eligible under the extended eligibility, according to the State Department.

More Afghans who worked as translators or in other support positions for US-led coalition forces but did not fulfill previous time limits will be let in, according to the State Department.

In response to the Taliban’s gains on the ground, a first wave of more than 200 translators was flown into the United States on Friday as part of Operation Allied Refuge.

Unlike the translators, the US claimed it had no plans to fly out the newly eligible Afghans right now.

Instead, they’ll have to figure out how to get out of Afghanistan on their own and sustain themselves while doing so.

On condition of anonymity, a US official told reporters, “We continue to monitor the situation on the ground, and we continue to examine all possibilities to protect individuals who served with or for us.”

The applicants cannot come to the United States on their own, but must be referred by their existing or past employers. According to the official, processing will take a year to 14 months until they leave Afghanistan.

Another US official stated that while Washington will not assist the new applicants in escaping, it has requested that other nations, especially Pakistan, keep their borders open to them.

Pakistan, on the other hand, has a history of supporting the Taliban and has experienced violence against Afghans, particularly from the Hazara Shiite minority. Just. Brief News from Washington Newsday.