As the violence in Afghanistan escalates, the US military is ‘aware’ of attack reports.

The US military has told this website that it is monitoring recent claims of an explosive attack in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, in what is expected to be the country’s final month of US army involvement.

“CENTCOM is aware of reports of an explosion in Kabul and is investigating it, but we have nothing more to say at this time,” a US Central Command spokeswoman told This website.

The city’s 10th police district was rocked by a thunderous blast, according to first accounts. Local media reported afterwards that a car bomb had targeted the Afghan Defense Ministry’s residence, and that a shootout had erupted on the scene.

According to a State Department readout, the attacks came shortly after news of a phone call between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, during which the top US diplomat sought to “reiterate the strong and enduring US commitment to Afghanistan” as US troops left the country ahead of President Joe Biden’s August 31 deadline.

“Both the Secretary and President Ghani emphasized the importance of speeding up peace talks and achieving a political settlement that is inclusive, respects the rights of all Afghans, including women and minorities, allows the Afghan people to choose their leaders, and prevents Afghan soil from being used to threaten the United States and its allies and partners,” according to the readout.

“Both leaders decried the ongoing Taliban attacks, which have shown scant regard for human life and human rights, and deplored the loss of innocent Afghan lives and the displacement of civilians,” the statement continued. Secretary Blinken and President Ghani agreed to keep in touch in the future.”

Ghani’s administration also made a statement about the call.

The Afghan side said, “The two sides discussed the two countries’ relationship and the continuation of US collaboration with Afghanistan in numerous domains, regional challenges, and the role of regional countries in the Afghan peace process.”

Blinken is believed to have expressed “alarm over the Taliban’s surge of violence” while “reaffirming his country’s sustained support for Afghanistan’s security and military forces, and emphasizing the role of the United States in.” This is a condensed version of the information.