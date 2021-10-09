As the US strategy to end the energy crisis falls apart, Vladimir Putin holds all the cards.

Although winter has yet to arrive, fears are increasing that Russia may use its energy resources to hold Europe hostage in the coming months, despite a US warning to Moscow not to use gas as a political weapon.

Russia provides 40% of the EU’s gas, and in other countries, such as Finland and the Czech Republic, the share is considerably greater.

The promise by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday to increase supplies to Europe was enough to calm wholesale gas prices, but not concerns among Europe’s leaders that the region plans to use energy as a geopolitical tool.

Moscow claims to be meeting its supply requirements, but it has been accused of withholding additional gas to meet increased demand in order to speed up the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany, which has yet to be certified.

President Joe Biden’s position on the Russian pipeline at the center of the energy problem, according to one analyst, is in “disarray.”

On Thursday, US national security advisor Jake Sullivan warned that if Moscow exploited its grasp on the gas tap as blackmail, it may face consequences.

He expressed fear that Russia would use energy as a “weapon of coercion” and told the BBC that attempting to exploit the gas issue would be a “mistake” that “would ultimately backfire on them.”

Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned in July that if Moscow utilized Nord Stream 2 as a strategic tool, they would “bring Russia to account.”

Putin, on the other hand, does not appear to be paying attention.

“The Biden policy on Nord Stream 2 is in shambles,” said Timothy Ash, a senior sovereign analyst at Bluebay Asset Management who specializes in emerging countries.

“It was a big policy blunder by Germany to go ahead with it,” he told The Washington Newsday. “That mistake was reinforced by the Trump administration and now by the Biden administration.”

Both Republicans and Democrats chastised Biden for lifting sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the company behind the $11 billion project that many thought would give Moscow a strategic advantage. Ukraine, which is bypassed by the pipeline, has expressed its displeasure. This is a condensed version of the information.