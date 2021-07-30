As the US ramps up its vaccine push, China battles the largest Covid outbreak in months.

Hundreds of thousands of people in China were on lockdown Friday as the country battled its deadliest coronavirus outbreak in months, while vaccination efforts in the United States ramped up in the face of a Delta variant-fueled spike.

The WHO has warned that the highly transmissible strain, which was initially discovered in India, might lead to new Covid-19 outbreaks in a high-risk area stretching from Morocco to Pakistan, where vaccination rates are low.

By Friday, a cluster of diseases linked to airport workers who cleaned a plane from Russia earlier this month had spread throughout China, including the capital Beijing and five provinces.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been detained in Jiangsu province, the capital of which is Nanjing, while 41,000 individuals in Beijing’s Changping district have been ordered to stay at home.

The cluster has been linked to at least 206 infections across China, making it the country’s worst outbreak in months.

It calls into question Beijing’s aggressive containment tactics, which have included mass testing, lockdowns, and rapid contact tracing.

According to an official US Centers for Disease Control presentation obtained by The Washington Post and The New York Times, the Delta form is more transmissible than the germs that cause SARS, Ebola, and smallpox, and is as easily shared as chickenpox.

It has fueled recent global increases, particularly in the Asia-Pacific area.

The Philippines will reintroduce lockdown in the national capital region next week due to a Delta-related spike, the administration announced on Friday.

In Tokyo, the variation has been related to around half of all new cases.

A viral state of emergency was extended in Japan’s capital on Friday, a week after the city reported a record number of new cases the day before.

Meanwhile, Australia announced on Friday that once vaccination rates hit 80%, the country’s borders will be reopened and lockdowns will be lifted.

In the face of a Delta variant-fueled outbreak, the US increased its efforts to get individuals vaccinated.

With the number of infections and hospitalizations on the rise, President Joe Biden has asked all federal employees in the United States to either declare themselves completely vaccinated or wear masks and be checked.

“People who don’t have to die are dying – and will die,” Biden remarked on Thursday. “If you are not vaccinated, you are a health risk to yourself, your family, and those with whom you work.”

The president also stated that he will approach the Pentagon about making the coronavirus vaccine mandatory for active-duty military troops. Brief News from Washington Newsday.