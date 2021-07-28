As the US prepares to leave Afghanistan, China hosts a meeting with the Taliban, describing them as “critical to peace.”

China hosted a meeting with a visiting Taliban delegation, which China feels is “critical to peace” in Afghanistan’s reconstruction as the US prepares to withdraw the last of its soldiers.

Following a meeting with US officials in Tajin, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi welcomed nine Taliban representatives on a two-day trip, including the group’s co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, to discuss the Taliban’s role in ending Afghanistan’s war and other security issues, according to a Taliban spokesperson.

“Politics, economy, and topics linked to both countries’ security, as well as the current situation in Afghanistan and the peace process,” Taliban spokesman Mohammed Naeem tweeted.

Wang told the Taliban that Beijing expected them to “play a significant role in the process of peaceful reconciliation and reconstruction in Afghanistan,” according to a summary of the meeting from China’s foreign ministry.

He also expressed optimism that the Taliban will take action against the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, which he described as a “direct threat to China’s national security” because of its suspected activities in China’s western Xinjiang region.

The visit is likely to empower the Taliban on the world scene at a time when violence in Afghanistan is reportedly on the rise. This month, the insurgents held peace negotiations at their office in Qatar and sent representatives to Iran to discuss the country’s future with the current Afghan administration.

As peace talks in Doha, Qatar stagnate, the Taliban has quickly taken control of a number of border crossings and districts around Afghanistan.

As security in Afghanistan deteriorates ahead of the final withdrawal of US forces, China has shown increased support for the Taliban.

Beijing has expressed concern that rebels could utilize neighboring Afghanistan as a staging area.

“(The) delegation guaranteed China that no one will use Afghan soil to attack China,” Naeem added. “China also reaffirmed its commitment to continue assisting Afghans and stated that it will not intervene in Afghan affairs, but will assist in the resolution of difficulties and the restoration of peace in the country.”

The Taliban has continued to reach out to countries in the vicinity, such as China, in the hopes of gaining a foothold in the region.