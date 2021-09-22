As the US-China rivalry heats up, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping reassure the United Nations.

At the United Nations, President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping used smart rhetoric to allay fears of a burgeoning Cold War between the world’s two largest economies while sneaking in subtle jabs at each other’s policies.

On Tuesday, the two leaders spoke before the United Nations General Assembly just hours apart and, on the surface, both assured that the heated US-China rivalry would remain within the bounds of responsible competition.

Biden and Xi tried to outdo each other in terms of global health and climate commitments, with the former emphasizing the United States’ role as the world’s leading COVID-19 vaccine donor (with over 160 million doses) and financial supporter of climate action. Biden reaffirmed his commitment to raise $100 billion each year in public and private funding for climate action, including adaptation efforts in underdeveloped countries.

By the end of this year, China’s Xi has given $100 million to the World Health Organization-backed COVAX vaccine sharing infrastructure, as well as 100 million vaccine doses to developing nations. He reiterated China’s objective of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060, a decade ahead of the United States, and stated that China would no longer develop coal-fired power facilities abroad.

Early appreciation for Xi’s mention of overseas coal projects has poured in, but analysts say more detail about China’s domestic facilities and those already under construction in other countries is needed. According to Statista, China has made significant investments in foreign coal-powered infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific area.

The move was greeted by John Kerry, the Biden administration’s climate envoy, who said he was “very happy” with the news ahead of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow in November.

Biden made explicit the United States’ strategic pivot to the Indo-Pacific area during his UN address, omitting allusions to NATO security commitments, the European Union, and the Quad, which includes India, Australia, and Japan. The president, on the other hand, spoke in a more measured tone about US military force, describing it as a “weapon of last resort.”

“In my opinion, all of the world’s main countries have a responsibility to properly manage their relationships so that they do not tip from responsible rivalry to conflict,” he said. “The United States will compete, and we will compete hard, and we will lead with our values and strength.”

“But we’re not looking for a new Cold War or a world split—I’ll repeat it again—we’re not looking for a new Cold War or a world divided. This is a condensed version of the information.