As the US boosts airlift, a deadly firefight erupts at Kabul Airport.

Unidentified gunmen exchanged fire with Western security personnel at Kabul airport on Monday, as US President Joe Biden attempted to speed up the chaotic evacuation of tens of thousands of refugees from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

According to the German military, a dawn gunfight occurred between Afghan guards and unknown gunmen, killing one Afghan and injuring three others.

The German army claimed in a statement that German and American forces “participated in a further exchange of fire.”

This was the latest incident in a chaotic operation sponsored by the US army, which has seen around 30,000 individuals evacuated from Afghanistan since the Taliban marched into Kabul on August 15, effectively seizing control of the country.

The Taliban, who were known for their rigorous interpretation of sharia law during their initial tenure from 1996 to 2001, have promised a gentler version this time.

However, terrified Afghans continue to attempt to flee, overwhelming the operation at Kabul airport and resulting in horrible scenes that have claimed the lives of at least eight individuals.

The Taliban’s victory brought an end to a two-decade war, as they took advantage of Biden’s decision to pull nearly all US soldiers out of Afghanistan.

Biden, who has sent hundreds of troops back to Afghanistan to supervise the evacuations, has stated that he wants the US military presence and airlifts to finish by August 31.

But, with the European Union and the United Kingdom claiming that getting everyone out by then would be impossible, Biden is under pressure to extend the deadline.

Biden said Sunday at the White House said he hoped the airlift would not be extended, but that conversations were beginning to look into the possibility.

“We and the military are having discussions about extending,” Biden added.

He acknowledged the horrific scenes at the airport, which included babies and children being passed over razor-wire fences to soldiers and men clinging to the outside of departing planes.

However, he stated that they were included in the departure fee.

“There is no way to evacuate this many people without causing suffering and loss, and the images you see are heartbreaking,” he said.

The US administration has ordered six major commercial airlines to fly people who have been evacuated from Kabul to US facilities in the Gulf and Europe back to the US in an effort to speed up the airlift.

The evacuation was blasted by the Taliban, who had been holding discussions with elders and politicians to form a government.

