As the US backs down on blaming Cuba, the term “Havana Syndrome” is replaced by “Unidentified Health Incidents.”

The phrase “Havana syndrome” is extensively used in the United States to describe symptoms allegedly experienced by employees at Washington’s embassies in Cuba and other nations across the world.

However, the Biden administration has secretly changed the name of the disease to remove the reference to the capital city where it was initially discovered.

A State Department spokeswoman told This website, “We refer to these events as ‘unexplained health incidents,’ or ‘UHIs.'”

The new name emphasizes the enigmatic nature of the alleged ailment, whose effects have subsequently spread well beyond Cuba, affecting US diplomats and officials in Austria, China, Russia, and even Washington, DC, near the White House. Dizziness, headaches, hearing loss, and disorientation are common symptoms, with claims of long-term brain damage in certain cases.

But little else is known about the illness that has left two US administrations scurrying to find a cause for the symptoms that initially surfaced in late 2016 at the US embassy in Cuba. After taking office in 2017, then-President Donald Trump quickly blamed them on the Communist-led island state, despite the lack of sufficient evidence. Under Biden’s leadership, an interagency study into the phenomenon has been created.

So far, it appears that this investigation has yielded more questions than answers.

“We are rigorously reviewing reports of possible unexplained health occurrences wherever they are raised, in collaboration with our colleagues across the US Government,” a State Department spokesperson said. “The interagency is actively studying a number of ideas, but no conclusion has been reached concerning the cause of these episodes or whether they constitute a foreign actor attack of some kind.”

The term change also reflects an ongoing debate over how to name and refer to new diseases properly.

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a set of naming guidelines in May 2015 to steer this discussion. The UN-affiliated global health agency has actively worked to minimize undue linkage based on geographical geography, among other things, through this endeavour.

The WHO told This website that designating a syndrome based on signs or symptoms would be more useful than naming it after the city where it was originally reported.

The “WHO, on the other hand, has not. This is a condensed version of the information.