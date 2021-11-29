As the US and South Korea discuss an end-of-war declaration, Biden expresses his commitment to peace in North Korea.

As the US and its partner, South Korea, explore a possible declaration to end the decades-long conflict between the two hostile states of the Korean Peninsula, President Joe Biden’s administration has pledged to achieve peace with North Korea through conversation.

A South Korean Ministry of Unification official acknowledged the continuing negotiations between Washington and Seoul to The Washington Newsday, saying the matter had also been discussed earlier between Washington and Pyongyang, without detailing when those discussions took place.

“Since the problem has been discussed multiple times between the North and the United States, there will be ways to fix such conditions through communication and talks with the North once the ROK-US consultation is done,” the official added.

Following a time of tensions, the US and North Korea began an unprecedented amount of talks in 2018 under the Trump administration. Three inter-Korean summits were held that year, including a historic U.S.-North Korean leaders’ summit, which was followed by another summit the following year and a meeting between the three heads of state in summer 2019.

A peace treaty to end the Korean War, which pitted South Korea, officially the Republic of Korea (ROK), backed by US and UN forces on one side, against North Korea, officially the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), and its Chinese and Soviet allies on the other, was one of the ideas floated at the time. The fighting continued from 1950 to 1953, ending in a stalemate and an armistice but no formal peace, leaving the belligerents in a technical state of war that continues to this day.

A senior Biden administration source declined to comment directly on the US-South Korea negotiations, which Politico also reported on last week, but did say that the administration is still working toward peace between the two Koreas.

“Through engagement and diplomacy with the DPRK, the United States remains committed to achieving enduring peace on the Korean Peninsula,” a senior administration official told The Washington Newsday. “As a result, we remain willing to engage in diplomacy with the DPRK.” The senior administration official also refused to “go into hypotheticals” about how North Korea may react to such a proclamation. This is a condensed version of the information.