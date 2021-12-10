As the US and Israel discuss ‘alternatives,’ Iran warns that military action is certain to fail.

Iran has issued a warning that any military force used against the Islamic Republic would be unsuccessful and met with a similar response, as top US and Israeli officials met to discuss options in the event that ongoing talks with Iran to revive the 2015 nuclear deal do not result in a lasting agreement.

On Thursday in Washington, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. According to Reuters, US officials said that the meeting would explore possible war scenarios against Iran’s nuclear program.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price did not confirm the meeting’s agenda during a press conference the same day, but said that US officials were “discussing those alternatives” in the event that “the path to diplomacy towards a mutual return to compliance isn’t viable in the near term,” as the US and Iran communicate indirectly through other parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which the US abandoned in 2018.

“We’re talking about those possibilities with our closest friends, allies, and that includes the Israelis,” Price added. “We’ve already had productive talks with the Israelis about the way forward and how we can work together to ensure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon,” he says. Following his meeting with Austin, Gantz said the two “discussed strategic challenges, with an emphasis on the Iranian nuclear threat and the need to deepen our dialogue and cooperation, including on topics of military readiness to stop and face Iran’s regional aggression,” while the US defense chief said the two “affirmed US commitment to Israel’s security and preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.” “This is not the first time that the US and the Israeli regime have used the language of threat against Iran’s peaceful nuclear program,” Iran’s permanent mission to the UN told The Washington Newsday in response to the new events. Using information from the International Atomic Energy Agency, the mission contended that Iran’s nuclear program was never meant to create a weapon. Instead, it pointed to Israel, which is commonly suspected of possessing nuclear weapons. This is a condensed version of the information.