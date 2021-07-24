As the United States prepares to leave Afghanistan, Afghan lawmakers express concern about the Air Force.

Afghan parliamentarians expressed concern on Friday that their air force was dwindling in the face of a Taliban offensive, and asked the US to conclude support before of a troop pullout.

An Afghan delegation claimed it pleaded for rapid action on aircraft maintenance and weapons supplies in virtual talks with the US Congress this week, as President Joe Biden prepared to end America’s longest-ever war by the end of next month.

The problem was mentioned by Biden during a phone chat with his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani on Friday, according to the White House.

The US president reaffirmed his country’s sustained military support for Kabul, noting that Afghanistan is a top priority in the defense budget for 2022, which is currently being negotiated in Congress.

“The security situation is actually getting terrible,” senior Afghan MP Haji Ajmal Rahmani remarked during the virtual talks, referring to a Taliban attack.

Due to maintenance concerns, one-third of the 150-strong fleet has already been grounded, according to Rahmani.

He also claimed that the Afghans were short of laser-guided munitions, claiming that the US and NATO allies had handled 80 to 90 percent of the weaponry and had failed to leave a supply during rapid air asset pullouts.

He believes that laser-guided weapons are essential for targeting targets and reducing civilian casualties.

He told a roundtable of the State Department Correspondents’ Association that “the feedback was that it will take some additional time because they have to make the orders and it will take time to produce and transport to Afghanistan.”

“It will take about a year, more or less, for it to reach Afghanistan,” says the source. This is precisely what is required at this vital juncture.”

The planes were grounded due to a lack of replacement parts, Covid-19 worries that kept US experts away, and the fleet’s aging, according to Mir Haider Afzaly, chairman of the parliamentary defense committee.

He said that the air force was flying 70 to 80 sorties every day, “not just targeting the Taliban and terrorists, but also playing a critical role” in supplying districts shut off by land after insurgents gained foothold.

According to Afzaly, the US has neglected to deploy promised Black Hawk helicopters that may help improve the air force.

The White House said in a statement that the Pentagon request to Congress for 2022 contained $3.3 billion in military funding for Afghanistan.

One billion dollars will go toward helping Afghanistan’s air force and other activities, including the delivery of three newly rebuilt Blackhawk helicopters, according to the White House. Brief News from Washington Newsday.