As the United States considers the first COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as five, Cuba provides it to two-year-olds.

As public health debates flare across the United States, at least one COVID-19 vaccine company has submitted a request to authorize the vaccine for children, sparking new questions about its safety and efficacy.

Pfizer “has submitted a request to FDA to change its emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in children 5 through 11 years of age,” an FDA spokesperson told The Washington Newsday on Thursday.

“On Oct. 26, the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will convene to elicit comments from its independent scientific and public health experts on the facts and material in the request,” according to an FDA spokesperson.

The FDA official stated that the timing for fulfilling such a request would be determined by expert evaluation, but that a decision would be made before the end of the month.

“While the FDA cannot anticipate how long it will take to evaluate the data and information,” an FDA spokesperson stated, “the agency will analyze the EUA request as quickly as possible using its thorough and science-based approach, and expects this evaluation to take a matter of weeks rather than months.”

Meanwhile, in Cuba, a zealous push to vaccinate the island’s 11.3 million residents against the disease began last month, allowing children as young as two years old to be vaccinated.

It appears to be working so far. Officials in Havana have already begun expanding the effort to include children of even younger ages.

“Our vaccine program begins at the age of two, and we are already testing children under the age of two,” Carlos Fernández de Cosso, director-general of the Cuban Foreign Ministry for the United States, told The Washington Newsday.

The goal, according to Fernández de Cosso, was to eventually include the COVID-19 vaccine to the normal list of immunizations given to infants.

Cuba has already achieved a world-leading vaccination rate of roughly 55 percent of the population against COVID-19, with 85 percent receiving at least one dose. By the end of next month, the country wants to have reached 92 percent vaccination coverage.

Cuba was the first country in the world to start widespread vaccinations against COVID-19, and it continues to do so.