As the United States and the United Kingdom accuse the Taliban of massacring civilians in Afghanistan, fighting erupts.

Afghan soldiers fought to keep a first major city from falling to the Taliban on Monday, as the US and the UK accused the rebels of “massacring people” in a village near the Pakistan border that they had occupied.

After a weekend of fierce battle that saw hundreds Afghan civilians flee the advancing insurgents, Taliban fighters attacked at least three provincial capitals — Lashkar Gah, Kandahar, and Herat.

The Taliban conducted synchronized strikes on the city center and its prison in Helmand’s provincial capital, Lashkar Gah, only hours after the government announced the deployment of hundreds of commandos to the area.

Since early May, the insurgents have stepped up their attacks, taking advantage of the closing stages of the US-led foreign soldiers’ nearly 20-year exit.

President Ashraf Ghani criticized Washington for the country’s failing security as security forces fought to keep the Taliban at bay.

“Our current position is the result of a hasty decision,” Ghani told parliament, alluding to the withdrawal of international forces.

Ghani stated that the pullout will have “consequences” and that he had warned Washington about them.

His remarks came after the US announced it would take in thousands more Afghan refugees as the country’s conflict escalated.

The State Department said in a statement that “in light of rising Taliban violence, the US government is seeking to provide select Afghans, including individuals who worked with the US, the chance for refugee resettlement.”

Thousands of translators and their families who worked with the military and embassy over the last two decades have already been evacuated by Washington.

The United States and the United Kingdom accused the Taliban of acts that might be considered “war crimes” in the town of Spin Boldak, which the militants took last month along the Pakistani border.

“In retaliation, the Taliban massacred scores of civilians. These killings could be considered war crimes, according to tweets from the US and UK embassies.

“The Taliban’s leadership must be held accountable for their fighters’ crimes. You have no business in government if you can’t control your fighters now.”

The insurgents were accused of committing revenge killings in Spin Boldak, according to Afghanistan’s Independent Human Rights Commission.

“After seizing control of the Spin Boldak district, the Taliban pursued and identified former and current government officials, killing those who had no combat role in the conflict,” the organisation stated, adding that at least 40 individuals had been slain. Brief News from Washington Newsday.