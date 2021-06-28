As the United Kingdom denies Russia fired on a warship, Vladimir Putin warns of “unpredictable incidents.”

According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, one of its ships fired warning shots at a British Royal Navy ship that had entered Russian territorial seas.

Moscow’s accusation, which the British Ministry of Defense has disputed, comes on the same day that Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed NATO’s military buildup along his country’s borders, saying it could lead to “unpredictable situations.”

According to Russian state news agency Tass, HMS Defender, which is operating in the northern portion of the Black Waters, “crossed the state border of the Russian Federation and advanced 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) into the territorial sea near Cape Fiolent” just before midday on Wednesday.

Along the path of the British warship, which “left the territorial waters of the Russian Federation at 12.23 p.m.,” a Russian border guard patrol ship “conducted warning fire” and a Su-24M aircraft “carried out preventative bombing.”

“No warning shots have been fired at HMS Defender,” the British defense ministry said in a statement.

“In conformity with international law, the Royal Navy ship is passing through Ukrainian territorial waters in a lawful manner,” it added.

“We believe the Russians were conducting a gunnery drill in the Black Sea and had given advance notice to the maritime community.”

“No bullets were fired at HMS Defender, and the notion that bombs were dropped in her course is false.”

HMS Defender has not received any warning shots.

In conformity with international law, the Royal Navy ship is passing through Ukrainian territorial seas in a lawful manner.

— June 23, 2021, Ministry of Defence Press Office (@DefenceHQPress)

The assertions and counterclaims exacerbate tensions in the Black Sea region, with Moscow presumably viewing a British ship approaching its seas as a provocation.

Prior to NATO military operations in the region, Russia tested a supersonic anti-ship cruise missile in April. Moscow is attempting to preserve its Black Sea assets, notably Crimea, which it annexed in 2014, and the Sea of Azov, where non-Russian ships have been barred from passing through the Kerch Strait until late October.

Also on Wednesday—a day after he called NATO a “relic of the Cold War” in an op-ed in German newspaper Die Zeit, Putin took another. This is a brief summary.