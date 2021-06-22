As the UN Human Rights Chief seeks to inspect Xinjiang, China issues a warning.

Following the commissioner’s announcement that she was seeking “meaningful access” to Xinjiang amid persistent claims of significant violations, China accused the UN’s top human rights official of making “erroneous remarks.”

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said she was in talks with China about “modalities for a visit, including meaningful access,” which she expects to take place this year.

Bachelet said she planned to visit the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in China’s northwest, “especially since accusations of serious human rights violations continue to surface,” at the UN Human Rights Council’s 47th session on Monday.

The Chinese government’s response was ambiguous. Its delegation to the UN Office in Geneva welcomed Bachelet’s visit to China and Xinjiang, but warned him to “avoid making erroneous remarks that infringe on China’s sovereignty.”

According to witness testimony, human rights organizations, and UN reports, Chinese officials in Xinjiang have arrested over a million Uyghur Muslims in “re-education centers,” with many being subjected to forced labor and sterilization.

China initially denied the camps existed, but later classed them as “vocational” training institutions in order to increase literacy and employment in the region.

The United States was the first country to label China’s policies in Xinjiang as genocide in January. Several Western governments, including Canada and the United Kingdom, have now followed suit, including in terms of sanctions coordination with the United States.

As the matter gained international attention and calls for a boycott of next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing, China has maintained its denial of any wrongdoing.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian claimed Bachelet’s remarks were “not factual” on Tuesday.

“We warmly welcome the official to Xinjiang and had already extended an invitation to her to visit China, including Xinjiang. Both parties have been in frequent contact, according to the official.

“We have made our viewpoint known on multiple occasions,” Zhao added. The visit should be amicable in nature, with the goal of encouraging interchange and cooperation rather than conducting an inquiry based on the assumption of guilt.”

He went on to say, “We oppose any political manipulation and the use of this issue to put pressure on China.”

Bachelet, a Chilean, told the United Nations Human Rights Council that her office had been "closely following" developments in Hong Kong, where China's nationality was being applied.