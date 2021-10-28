As the UN condemns the coup, new street clashes erupt in Sudan’s capital.

Sudanese security forces used tear gas to disperse demonstrators on Thursday, who were enraged by a military coup that halted a fragile democratic transition and provoked an international uproar.

While street violence erupted for the fourth day in a row in Khartoum, the United Nations Security Council urged Sudan’s new military rulers to reinstate the civilian-led administration that was overthrown on Monday.

In a unanimously agreed statement, the council voiced “deep concern” about the army’s power grab in the impoverished Northeast African country and asked all parties to “engage in dialogue without preconditions.”

Sudan’s de facto leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, dissolved the country’s shaky government on Monday, following the overthrow of veteran tyrant Omar al-Bashir in 2019 following massive youth-led protests.

While Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, the civilian leader, has been effectively housed, the capital has been rocked by days of upheaval and is ready for large protests on Saturday.

In a campaign of civil disobedience, roads have been blocked by barricades of rocks, garbage, and burning car tyres that have sent black smoke rising into the sky, while most shops have been shuttered.

“We don’t want military power; we want a free democratic life in this country,” one protester stated, requesting anonymity.

Local morgues confirmed at least seven protestors dead on Monday, and health officials said an indeterminate number of bodies have been delivered since then.

The restive eastern Khartoum district of Burri was rocked by the latest street confrontations on Thursday, according to AFP reporters.

The coup was the most recent to strike the country, which has only had sporadic democratic periods since its independence in 1956.

The World Bank and the US have halted aid and condemned the army’s power grab, while the African Union has banned Sudan’s membership due to the “unconstitutional” coup.

In a joint statement, the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Norway, and other countries emphasized their continuous support for the “prime minister and his cabinet as the constitutional heads of the transitional government.”

As part of a transition to full civilian rule, Sudan has been administered by a joint civilian-military council since August 2019, alongside Hamdok’s administration.

The country, which was previously designated by the US as a “state sponsor of terrorism,” has made advances toward re-entering the international community in recent years, with the goal of increasing aid and investment.

Analysts, on the other hand, said the civilian role has waned in the run-up to the coup, which they saw as the generals’ strategy of keeping their long-held control on the country.

