As the Tony Awards return to Broadway, ‘Moulin Rouge!’ wins big.

The Tony Awards, which were delayed by more than a year owing to the coronavirus outbreak, finally acknowledged Broadway’s finest and brightest on Sunday, with jukebox musical “Moulin Rouge!” dominating the field with ten prizes.

The main event — a concert marking the return of live theater to Different York after an 18-month absence – had a new look this year, with the majority of the awards being given out in a two-hour ceremony livestreamed before the main event.

At the commencement of the music extravaganza at the Winter Garden Theatre, host Leslie Odom Jr said, “Everyone here is vaxxed and tested, and everyone is wearing a mask – every Broadway theater is going to look like this for a while, and that’s ok.”

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” won for best musical, best actor, and best actor in a featured role, as well as a slew of technical awards. It is a stage adaptation of the hit 2001 Baz Luhrmann film of the same name about the famed Paris nightclub.

At their home theater, the cast of “Jagged Little Pill,” a musical based on Alanis Morissette’s famous 1995 record of the same name, performed a colorful, sassy mashup of show classics.

Adrienne Warren, who received the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her role as Tina Turner in “Tina,” performed with her castmates in a thrilling performance.

A stream of Broadway A-listers performed iconic duets from famous musicals “Rent,” “Wicked,” “Ragtime,” and “Hamilton” at the concert.

The Tony Award for Best Play awarded to “The Inheritance,” a modern-day adaptation of E.M. Forster’s novel “Howards End.” Four awards were given to the play, including best director for Stephen Daldry.

The drama “A Soldier’s Play,” which examines racism in the US military, earned the prize for outstanding revival of a play, as well as an acting award for David Alan Grier, who was one of six first-time winners on the night.

Five awards were given to a revival of “A Christmas Carol.”

The number of shows eligible to compete for the 2019-2020 season was significantly reduced when the Great White Way was forced to close as the epidemic spread, particularly in New York, and the number of shows eligible to compete for the 2019-2020 season was significantly reduced.

Several shows have recently reopened, and others are scheduled to open in the coming months.

“Broadway is back, and it has to and will get better,” says actress Audra McDonald, a six-time Tony Award winner. Brief News from Washington Newsday.