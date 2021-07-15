As the Tokyo Olympics get closer, an athlete tests positive.

Tokyo 2020 organizers announced Thursday that single athlete in Japan and five Olympic personnel, mostly contractors, have tested positive for coronavirus, just over a week before the opening ceremony.

The discovery came after eight members of the Brazilian Olympic judo team tested positive, while a member of Russia’s rugby sevens team was hospitalized following a positive test.

The incidents highlight the difficulties that organizers face, despite the fact that just a few cases have been discovered so far among the more than 8,000 foreigners who have visited Japan since July 1.

On July 13 and 14, six persons tested positive for the virus, including an athlete, several contractors, and a Games staffer, according to Tokyo 2020.

They didn’t say anything else about the six people’s identities.

Officials said eight employees at a Japanese hotel where Brazil’s Olympic judo squad was staying had tested positive for coronavirus.

Virus checks carried out before roughly 30 members of Brazil’s judo team arrived on Saturday revealed the hotel cluster in Hamamastu city, west of Tokyo.

According to local health and sports officials, none of the affected employees had any interaction with the athletes.

According to Hamamatsu officials, a family member of one of the afflicted hotel workers also tested positive.

Separately, an official in the Russian rugby sevens team’s host town of Munakata in western Japan told AFP that a member of the team’s staff was hospitalized after testing positive.

He claimed the team of 16 athletes and 10 staff members arrived in Tokyo on July 10 and has had no close contact with local officials or locals since then.

The rest of the squad is now quarantined at their lodging, but if they test negative on Thursday, they could return to training as early as Friday, according to the official.

The discovery comes little over a week before the Games begin, with most events held behind closed doors and athletes, officials, and journalists subjected to tight anti-infection procedures.

The Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday that the opening ceremony in the 68,000-seat National Stadium may have fewer than 1,000 VIPs and dignitaries.

Infections are on the rise in Tokyo, which is now under a viral emergency. On Wednesday, the city registered 1,149 instances, the highest number since January.