As the tea industry suffers, Sri Lanka reverses its push for organic farming.

Sri Lanka reversed a ban on artificial fertilizer imports on Tuesday, abandoning ambitious goals to become the world’s first totally organic farming nation.

In May, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a comprehensive ban on agrochemicals, claiming that he wanted Sri Lankan agriculture to be 100 percent organic.

Plantations Minister Ramesh Pathirana said Tuesday that the change of course was made to assist Ceylon tea growers, whose exports are valued $1.3 billion per year.

“Due to a reduction in quality of factory-produced tea, the government has decided to import sulphate of ammonia,” Pathirana told reporters in Colombo.

Chemical fertilizer imports will continue, he said, until the island was able to produce enough organic fertilizer to meet local agricultural demands.

Tea plantation owners and other farmers were outraged by Rajapaksa’s approach, warning that a lack of organic fertilizer and decreased yields would result in shortages.

This might exacerbate challenges for a government already dealing with an extraordinary foreign exchange shortfall in order to import fuel, food, and medications.

Last week, the administration flouted its own restriction by importing 30,000 tonnes of potassium chloride from Lithuania under the guise of “organic fertilizer.”

At the same press conference as Pathirana, government spokesman Dullas Alahapperuma told reporters, “We are not a stubborn government.”

“We are sensitive to the people’s needs.”