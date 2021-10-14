As the Taliban warms up to America’s foes, they will pay a visit to Russia.

The Russian foreign ministry has announced that a Taliban group will come in Moscow next week for Russia-led negotiations on Afghanistan’s future.

The talks will take place on October 20, according to Russian news outlet Tass, and will follow the so-called Moscow framework, which was formed in 2017 and encompasses Russia, Afghanistan, India, Iran, China, and Pakistan.

Before the US military’s widely panned withdrawal, Taliban commanders held publicly publicized negotiations with China, which this month recognized the group as a legitimate administration.

Following the departure of the United States, China and Russia maintain diplomatic missions in Kabul and are attempting to expand their influence in Afghanistan.

“We expect a representative team of the Taliban movement to visit Moscow next week to take part in the third Moscow format negotiations on Afghanistan,” Russian foreign affairs spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the sidelines of the Eurasian Women’s Forum on Thursday.

According to Tass, Zakharova stated on Thursday, “We hope that the new authorities in Kabul will deliver on their assurances that they can deal with IS on their own, without any outside help.”

“We also took note of the Afghan Acting Foreign Minister’s two-day travel to Qatar by a Taliban team. There were meetings with representatives from the US Department of State, in particular “She was alluding to the Doha talks, where Taliban commanders requested American and European assistance to end Afghanistan’s isolation.

Following severe worries about the plight of women in Afghanistan, G20 leaders gathered in Rome this week and resolved to work together to avoid a humanitarian disaster, even if it meant coordinating with the Taliban.

The European Union has offered one billion euros ($1.2 billion) in humanitarian aid, which will assist neighboring countries in resettling Afghans who have fled since the Taliban seized power on August 15.

Despite the fact that the Taliban is classified as a “terrorist” organization in Russia, President Vladimir Putin has stated that the group must be accepted into the international community.

“The sooner the Taliban enters…the group of civilized nations, the easier it will be to get into contact, communicate, and influence and ask some questions,” Putin stated in September.

The Taliban’s assistance to security in Kabul and the war against Islamic State-Khorasan Province have been acknowledged by Russia. This is a condensed version of the information.