As the Taliban tighten their grip on Afghanistan, the Afghan resistance calls for a ceasefire.

As the top US diplomat travelled to Qatar to try to deal with the chaotic aftermath of the American pullout, the final anti-Taliban forces in Afghanistan recognized major fighting defeats and begged for a ceasefire.

The Taliban are attempting to crush the forces defending the rocky Panjshir Valley, following their lightning-fast rout of Afghanistan’s army last month — and celebrations Monday when the last US troops flew out after 20 years of war.

In a statement, the National Resistance Front (NRF) suggested that the Taliban “halt its military activities in Panjshir… and evacuate its fighters.”

“In exchange, we will instruct our forces not to engage in military action.”

Local troops loyal to Ahmad Massoud — the son of the famed anti-Soviet and anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud – as well as Afghan military remnants that retreated to the Panjshir Valley make up the NRF.

Separately, the organization announced in a tweet on Sunday that the current battle had killed spokesperson Fahim Dashty – a well-known Afghan journalist – and General Abdul Wudod Zara.

The NRF has stated that it will combat the Taliban, but it is also eager to engage with the Islamists. However, the first contact did not result in a breakthrough.

The Panjshir Valley is known for its resistance to Soviet forces in the 1980s and the Taliban in the late 1990s, but analysts say the NRF is having difficulties.

While there is still a “fog of war” – with unsubstantiated reports the Taliban has conquered various districts – Bill Roggio, managing editor of the US-based Long War Journal, stated Sunday that “it looks awful.”

Amrullah Saleh, the former vice president who is holed up in Panjshir with Ahmad Massoud, has warned of a humanitarian crisis, claiming that thousands have been displaced by the Taliban offensive.

After sweeping into Kabul three weeks ago with a speed that many say stunned even hardline Islamists, the Taliban have yet to finalize their new administration.

Afghanistan’s new leadership have promised to be more “inclusive” than their predecessors, who came to power after years of turmoil, including the Soviet invasion in 1979 and a devastating civil war.

They have pledged an Afghan administration that reflects the country’s diverse ethnic composition, however women are unlikely to be represented at the highest levels.

During the Taliban’s leadership in Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, women’s rights were severely restricted.

Women will be able to attend university this time, as long as classes are kept separate.