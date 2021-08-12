As the Taliban take control of Afghanistan’s north, warlord Dostum returns to the fray.

As warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum flew into northern Afghanistan this week, the image was familiar – a promise of slaughter and retribution, and no apologies for his heinous past.

Despite a string of war crimes related to his soldiers, the Afghan government is banking on Dostum’s military prowess and vehement anti-Taliban sentiment to help counter the insurgent advance.

The greying Uzbek militia leader, now 67, is no longer in the fighting fit of his youth — he recently returned from medical treatment in Turkey – but his desire to remain on the frontlines has not waned.

After his adjacent Sheberghan stronghold was overrun by the Taliban over the weekend, Dostum boarded a commercial jet with a team of commandos and flew north on Wednesday to join the war for Mazar-i-Sharif.

Dostum had re-entered the fray.

President Ashraf Ghani’s administration has grappled with on-again, off-again relationships with Afghanistan’s ubiquitous strongmen, as evidenced by the warlord’s prominence in the recent combat with the Taliban.

Ghani has tried to separate himself from the country’s famed warlords on several occasions, only to bring them back into the fold when necessary.

Dostum, a former paratrooper, communist commander, warlord, and vice president, epitomizes the political survivor created over four decades of struggle in war-torn Afghanistan.

Dostum, a native of northern Jawzjan province, joined the Soviet-backed Afghan military in the 1970s and advanced quickly through the ranks, only to leave when the government fell apart in the early 1990s.

After that, a pattern began to emerge.

Dostum was willing to bend when the situation demanded it, and he developed a knack for picking the winning side when his luck seemed to be running out.

He frequently jumped from one ship to the next during the horrific civil war of the 1990s, looking for the best deal in the contentious battle for Kabul that raged between many militia organizations.

Dostum has been the target of multiple ambushes and assassination attempts by both the Taliban and the Islamic State organization over the years.

After being chased out of the nation by the Taliban during their rise to power, he reappeared as a CIA operative and the spearhead of the US-led invasion that ousted his old enemies.

In 2001, he would be charged with massacring hundreds, if not thousands, of Taliban prisoners of war, including packing terrorists into ships. Brief News from Washington Newsday.