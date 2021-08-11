As the Taliban sweep through the north, Afghans flee horrors.

Thousands of Afghans are leaving Taliban-controlled areas in the north, with reports of dead being dumped in the streets, girls being kidnapped to become Taliban brides, and young men being forced into combat.

Following a five-day Taliban onslaught that saw them conquer eight provincial capitals – some without a battle – many have arrived in Kabul this week.

Where there has been resistance, however, those who have fled have described horrific sights.

“We came across bodies near the prison… Friba, 36, a widow who escaped Kunduz with her six children when the Taliban gained control of the city on Sunday, said there were dogs next to them.

She, like many others who talked to AFP, asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.

Since early May, when foreign forces began the final step of a troop pullout that is expected to be completed by the end of the month, the war has picked up speed.

The Taliban gained renown for a severe interpretation of Islamic law that punished even minor offenses with public floggings and executions during their first tenure in office, which lasted from 1996 to the September 11, 2001 attacks that sparked the US-led invasion.

On this campaign, however, they have been accused of war crimes for targeting government officials and security personnel — particularly in places where they have encountered resistance.

“Three days ago, the Taliban assassinated a barber because they mistook him for a government official. But he was only a barber,” claimed Mirwais Khan Amiri, 22, whose car was hit by gunshots three days ago as he escaped Kunduz.

“They slaughtered government employees, even if they had left four to five years ago.”

Abdulmanan, a Kunduz evacuee, told AFP that the Taliban beheaded his son.

He claimed, “They took him… as if he were a sheep and hacked off his head with a knife and threw it away.”

These reports could not be independently verified by AFP.

The Taliban deny perpetrating crimes on a regular basis, and just last week announced the creation of a WhatsApp hotline to handle complaints.

However, various humanitarian organizations, including the United Nations, claim that possible war crimes have occurred and that they must be investigated.

More than 359,000 people have been displaced by war this year alone, according to the UN’s International Organization for Migration.

Hundreds of the newcomers slept out in the open at a public park in central Kabul on Tuesday, seeking shade from trees or protection from the rain. Brief News from Washington Newsday.