As the Taliban squeezes rebels and unveils a hardline cabinet, Afghan women lead the resistance.

Afghan women are leading the first big civic challenge to Kabul’s new leadership, returning to the streets on Wednesday to demand their hard-won liberties and defy Taliban fighters who have been breaking up marches with clubs and rifle fire.

The Taliban’s attack on Afghan opposition in the Panjshir Valley, Pakistani control over the group and its new cabinet, and Afghanistan’s deteriorating economic situation are all factors driving this week’s demonstrations.

On Tuesday, the militant group announced the formation of an interim government, giving the disturbance a new impetus. The interim government validated the suspicions of those who questioned the group’s commitment to establishing an inclusive, representative administration for Afghans.

There are no women in the 33-member administration, which is made up entirely of Taliban militants, and just three non-Pashtuns (the ethnic group that controls the Taliban).

With Ahmad Massoud’s National Resistance Front under siege in the Panjshir Valley, Afghanistan’s women have taken up the fight against Taliban authority.

Marzia, a woman from Kabul whose surname has been suppressed for her own safety, was one of the women protesting in the city on Tuesday. “They were spearheading this movement,” she told this website, referring to the fact that about half of those marching were women.

The march was disrupted by Taliban fighters who attacked demonstrators and seriously injured one of Marzia’s companions. “They do not believe in human rights or women’s rights,” she stated of the Taliban, implying that any fresh signals of moderation or tolerance are only a show of good faith by the international community.

“They were after me and trying to apprehend me as I was fleeing. It demonstrates their lack of faith in democracy. We didn’t do anything wrong; all we want is our liberty.”

Women in Afghanistan stand to lose a lot, particularly in the big cities and the capital, Kabul, where two decades of Western involvement had created the most opportunities for women.

Farkhunda Zahra Naderi is a former member of Afghanistan’s parliament, as well as a former counselor to former President Ashraf Ghani and a member of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation.

“Afghanistan has been undergoing steady transformation for the past 20 years, so we’re talking about generations here. We have been more connected to the world than we have ever been in the last 20 years,” Naderi told This website from Tashkent, Uzbekistan’s capital.

“We’ve got a lot of young individuals here. This is a condensed version of the information.