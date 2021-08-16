As the Taliban seize power in Afghanistan, veterans are enraged by the ‘waste of years’ they have spent there.

Thousands of people crammed into Kabul’s airport in a frantic bid to flee as the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, and the US military hurried to evacuate diplomats and civilians.

Insurgents from the Taliban marched through the country in just over a week and swept into the Afghan capital on Sunday, signifying the end of America’s 20-year effort to alter the country ahead of the planned withdrawal of the final American forces in August.

The collapse of Afghanistan has sparked sentiments of regret and outrage among those US soldiers who participated in the war, who have seen their efforts obliterated so quickly. Veterans also voiced concern for Afghans who collaborated with the US and whose lives are now in jeopardy, but expressed relief that American soldiers will no longer die in vain.

Laura Jedeed, who served in Afghanistan twice, called the country’s two decades in the country “20 squandered years.”

She and her fellow veterans, she said, are experiencing a range of emotions.

“It’s a difficult situation. Some of my pals are unsure about their emotions right now. Some of them are enraged and feel deceived. Some of them are saddened by the folks we were supposed to be assisting,” the 34-year-old explained. “I believe we are all depressed. There’s something sad about all of this going to waste.”

“I don’t think anyone is experiencing anything simple right now,” she continued. Although some of us expected it to end this way, none of us wanted it to.”

Jedeed wrote a famous Twitter thread about her stint as an Arabic linguist and signals intelligence collection in Afghanistan, which she eventually compiled into a Medium essay titled “Afghanistan meant nothing.”

“I’m well aware of the Taliban’s atrocities. I’ve seen what they do to young girls and women. I know what they’re going to do to the interpreters and others who helped us, and it’s terrible, but we’re leaving, and all I feel is dread,” Jedeed wrote.

According to Jedeed, the United States had a concept of what Afghanistan “should look like as a nation state” that didn’t take into consideration what the country is like and what Afghans want.

We didn’t even give it a second thought. This is a condensed version of the information.