As the Taliban seize more provincial capitals, the US will evacuate its embassy staff in Afghanistan.

As a swift Taliban march across Afghanistan saw more than a third of the country’s provincial capitals fall in a week, the US announced Thursday that it will send troops to evacuate embassy workers from Kabul.

The declaration came just hours after Afghan military surrendered the country’s third largest city, Herat, to insurgents, as the security forces’ morale appeared to be eroding.

In the last week, the government has effectively lost most of north, south, and west Afghanistan, leaving the capital and a small number of contested cities in perilous danger.

“In view of the deteriorating security situation in Kabul, we are further decreasing our civilian footprint,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, adding that the embassy would stay operational.

Price also stated that the US would begin sending in daily planes to remove Afghan interpreters and others who have aided the Americans and are in danger owing to the Taliban’s sweeping push across Afghanistan.

Government soldiers withdrew from Herat, an ancient silk road city on the Iranian border, on Thursday after weeks of siege, and retreated to a district army barracks.

“We had to flee the city to avoid greater devastation,” a top security source in the city told AFP.

“Soldiers put down their arms and joined the Mujahideen,” a Taliban spokesman tweeted.

The fall of Ghazni, approximately 150 kilometers (95 miles) south of Kabul and along the main highway to Kandahar and the Taliban heartlands in the south, was reported by the interior ministry earlier Thursday.

In a message to the media, spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai claimed, “The enemy gained possession,” later adding that the city’s governor had been arrested by Afghan security forces.

Pro-Taliban Twitter feeds posted a video of him being led out of Ghazni by Taliban gunmen and driven away in a convoy, raising speculation in the capital that the leadership was enraged by the provincial administration’s easy capitulation.

Qala-i-Naw, the capital of Badghis province in the northwest, also surrendered on Thursday, according to a security source.

Last month, the province reached an agreement with the insurgents on a truce, but officials have since relinquished control, according to the source.

Herat, too, succumbed without much of a fight in the end.

“The situation in the city was calm until this afternoon,” Herat resident Masoom Jan told AFP.

"The situation in the city was calm until this afternoon," Herat resident Masoom Jan told AFP.

"Everything changed late in the afternoon. They (the Taliban) rushed into the city. Everywhere they went, they waved their flags.