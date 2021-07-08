As the Taliban seize control of the border crossing, Afghan soldiers retreat into Iran.

The Taliban grabbed control of a border crossing connecting Iran and Afghanistan on Thursday, according to the Associated Press. Afghan soldiers retreated into Iran.

According to an Afghan official in Afghanistan’s western Herat province who spoke with the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity, the Taliban captured the Islam Qala crossing point, a crucial transportation route between Iran and Afghanistan. In the aftermath of the Taliban’s takeover, Iranian media reported that Afghan soldiers in the border area abandoned their stations into Iran for security.

The Taliban have taken control of three border crossings in the last week, including those connecting Afghanistan to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Afghan army retreated into Tajikistan on Sunday after the Taliban seized control of the border region. The moves coincide with the withdrawal of US and NATO soldiers from Afghanistan.

Out of 421 districts and district centers in the country, the insurgent organization has taken control of nearly a third.

Border crossings are being seized as part of a Taliban offensive.

Some countries have closed their consulates in the region as a result of the Taliban’s victories, while Tajikistan has called up reservists to fortify the country’s southern border with Afghanistan.

The Islam Qala crossing is located around 75 kilometers (120 kilometers) west of Herat, the provincial capital.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the capture of Islam Qala on Twitter, saying that Taliban forces entered the town of Islam Qala and were hailed cordially by the locals. Mujahid also shared a video purported to show Taliban riding on the backs of trucks in Islam Qala, shooting into the air in jubilation as a mob of men cheered them on.

As the American and NATO pullouts accelerated in recent months, the Taliban surged in Afghanistan. The United States Central Command announced on Tuesday that 90 percent of US troops and equipment have left Afghanistan. According to the US, the final troops will leave by August.

The Taliban seized control of numerous areas from fleeing Afghan forces on Sunday, with several hundred of them escaping into Tajikistan.

