As the Taliban seek to break their isolation, a British envoy is in Kabul.

On Tuesday, a top British ambassador met with senior Taliban officials in Kabul for the first time since foreign forces left the country, as the country’s new rulers sought a way out of international isolation.

After overrunning the capital in August and deposing the US-backed government, the hardline Islamist movement established a new administration.

However, the assistance-dependent country faces economic collapse after 20 years of war, with key donors suspending financing and no emergency relief in place.

The country’s new leadership have been courting cautious foreign powers in an attempt to reintroduce cash flows to the country, where government officials and hospital workers have been without pay for months.

Taliban officials posted photos of the first meeting between Britain’s special representative for Afghanistan, Simon Gass, and Afghanistan’s deputy prime ministers, Abdul Ghani Baradar and Abdul Salam Hanafi, on Twitter.

According to a UK government spokeswoman, the two sides addressed how Britain might assist Afghanistan in combating terrorism and a worsening humanitarian crisis, as well as offer safe passage for people seeking to leave the country.

“They also discussed the treatment of minorities and the rights of women and girls,” the statement stated, adding that Gass was accompanied by Martin Longden, charge d’affaires at the UK mission to Afghanistan, which has since been evacuated.

The Taliban, who ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001 with brutality and oppression, have faced backlash after successfully banning women and girls from education and labor across the country.

The meeting “centered on thorough negotiations regarding resuming diplomatic relations between both countries,” according to Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesman for the Taliban’s foreign ministry.

If the Taliban are to be fully recognized, Western governments have cautioned that they must build a “inclusive” administration that respects women’s rights.

Pakistan, on the other hand, has been lobbying the international community to engage with the new leadership and assist in the stabilization of a country facing starvation.

The Taliban have made certain concessions to international acceptability, but they maintain their right to return to a government based on their strict interpretation of Islamic law.

Despite being forbidden from classrooms in much of the country, Taliban authorities and teachers announced on Tuesday that girls returned to certain secondary schools in a northern province.

Hundreds of schoolgirls in black, some wearing white head scarves and others wearing black face veils, sat in chairs waving Taliban flags, according to a video shared by the group’s spokesman Suhail Shaheen.

However, education ministry employee Mohammad Abid told AFP on Tuesday that the temporary central government’s stance had not changed: “High schools are still.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.