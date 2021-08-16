As the Taliban reclaims power in Afghanistan, women’s rights are in jeopardy.

Aisha Khurram remembered on a day that “shattered our souls and spirits to the core” during her first night under Taliban authority, the sound of gunfire and evacuation flights breaking the calm.

“Seeing everything crumble in (the) blink of an eye was like a doomsday for the entire nation,” she told AFP in a series of tweets on Monday after Taliban fighters marched into Kabul and her neighborhood unopposed.

Khurram, a 22-year-old former United Nations youth representative, is only a few months away from completing his studies at Kabul University.

However, she and her female classmates now face an unclear future.

“The world and Afghan government have failed Afghanistan’s younger generation in the cruelest way possible,” she stated.

“It’s a nightmare for educated women who hoped for a better future for themselves and future generations.”

The Taliban’s leadership has worked hard in the weeks leading up to their return to power to project a kinder image than they did when they controlled Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001.

Women, on the other hand, find it difficult to find solace in such assurances.

Women and girls were mainly prohibited school and employment under the Taliban’s strict brand of sharia law, which they implemented the last time they occupied the capital.

In public, ladies were required to wear full facial coverings, and they could not leave the house without a male partner.

In city squares and stadiums, public floggings and executions, including stoning for adultery, were carried out.

The Taliban’s demise did not bring an end to human rights violations. Women were frequently marginalized, particularly in rural areas.

However, tremendous progress has been made in cities over the previous two decades, with women populating colleges and entering the profession in high-ranking positions in the media, politics, the court, and even the security forces.

In the last 24 hours, famous women in Kabul have gone to social media to voice their sorrow for a country and a way of life that have been lost since the Taliban retook authority.

Fawzia Koofi, a rights activist and politician who served as Afghanistan’s deputy speaker of parliament, remarked, “I start each day staring at empty streets of Kabul, appalled (for) its people.”

“History repeats itself at an alarming rate.”

Muska Dastageer, a lecturer at the American University of Afghanistan, which opened its doors five years after the Taliban were ousted, added, “The fear just sits within your chest like a dark bird.”

“It spreads its wings and leaves you gasping for air.”

Rada Akbar, a 33-year-old photojournalist, has a lot of sad heart emojis on her Twitter page.

