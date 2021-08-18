As the Taliban pledge a different rule, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai is in the United Arab Emirates.

Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country after it was overthrown by the Taliban, was seeking sanctuary in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, as the hardline group promised a different rule than it had two decades ago.

Ghani flew out of the nation on Sunday as the Taliban moved in on Kabul, securing the Taliban’s swift victory and return to power two decades after a US-led assault evicted them.

In the first confirmation of Ghani’s whereabouts, the United Arab Emirates announced on Wednesday that it was housing him and his family “on humanitarian grounds.”

The Taliban have issued a commitment of peace, promising no vengeance against opponents and to respect women’s rights – but the Taliban’s horrific human rights record has raised global concerns, and tens of thousands of Afghans are still attempting to flee.

In the movement’s inaugural news conference, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told foreign and local reporters, “All those on the opposite side are pardoned from A to Z.”

“We are not going to seek vengeance.”

While the government attempted to create a fresh image, video footage shot by Pajhwok Afghan News, a local news agency, showed demonstrators fleeing the city while gunfire could be heard in the background.

“A Taliban (militant) started shooting at me with a gun from behind while I was filming,” claimed Babrak Amirzada, a journalist for the agency.

Mujahid stated that the new administration will be “much different” from the previous one, which was known for stonings, banning girls from attending school, and prohibiting women from working in close proximity to men from 1996 to 2001.

“There is no difference if the inquiry is founded on ideology and views… But there are significant distinctions if we compute it based on experience, maturity, and insight,” Mujahid told reporters.

He also stated that they were “dedicated to allowing women to work in conformity with Islamic teachings,” but did not elaborate.

Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the organisation in Doha, told Sky News in the United Kingdom that women would not be obliged to wear the burqa, but he did not specify what dress would be appropriate.

Residents in Bamiyan city said that a statue of Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari, who was executed by the Taliban in the 1990s, had been beheaded, as the Taliban boasted of being a transformed movement.

Hazaras have long been persecuted for their predominantly Shiite beliefs, and thousands were slaughtered during the Taliban’s merciless invasion of Afghanistan. Brief News from Washington Newsday.