As the Taliban forms government, Afghan politicians claim that Joe Biden abandoned them.

Politicians who worked under American protection accuse President Joe Biden of abandoning them while the Taliban forms its government for Afghanistan after retaking control.

On Friday, two weeks after Kabul fell to the hardline terrorist group after 20 years of fighting the US and its international and Afghan allies, Taliban commanders are scheduled to establish their new government.

Former high-ranking politicians claim that the US and its allies have abandoned the Afghan people to the Taliban and an economic crisis.

“We feel like we’re back in 1996,” said Azra Jafari, an activist and politician who was elected to represent the town of Nili in Daykundi Province in 2008, becoming Afghanistan’s first-ever mayor.

Jafari, a famous female leader and a member of the Hazara ethnic community, which has faced Taliban oppression and atrocities in the past, left Afghanistan in 2014 and currently resides in Maryland.

The Afghan people, she told this website, fear a return to the authoritarianism of the Taliban-controlled Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in the late 1990s: “The majority of people believe that yes, they have abandoned us, the United States, and the world [allies].”

The government would be proclaimed after Friday prayers, according to Agence-France Presse, while Taliban official Ahmadullah Muttaqi said a ceremony was being planned at the presidential palace in Kabul.

According to Reuters, the new administration would be led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the leader of the Taliban political office.

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the Taliban envoy in Doha, Qatar, and Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of Taliban founder Mullah Omar, are both anticipated to be granted significant roles.

Despite the catastrophic and embarrassing circumstances that accompanied the international pullout from Afghanistan, Biden has remained steadfast.

Republicans have demanded that the president resign or be impeached, while Democrats have bemoaned the human tragedy of a hasty departure that has left hundreds of Americans dead and many more Afghans seeking refuge.

The US president, on the other hand, has insisted that leaving was the right decision. Biden stated that he would no longer send Americans to fight in an unwinnable war and blamed the Afghan military of failing to combat the Taliban.

That claim sparked outrage in Afghanistan and the United States, with critics pointing out that Afghanistan has 66,000 troops and the United States has 47,000.