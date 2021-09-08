As the Taliban form an Afghan government, Blinken will consult with partners.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with countries shocked by the Afghan departure, as the Taliban established a hardline new government.

The senior US diplomat flew out of Qatar, the major transit site in a massive airlift from Afghanistan, to visit the US airbase in Ramstein, Germany, to see another processing hub for thousands of evacuees.

Blinken will meet with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas at Ramstein before leading a 20-nation virtual ministerial discussion on Afghanistan’s future.

The US will most likely seek to increase international pressure on the Taliban to follow through on their promises to allow Afghans to leave freely if they so desire.

The meetings might potentially lead to coordination on how to deal with the caretaker government established on Tuesday, which includes an interior minister whom the US is trying to arrest on terrorism charges.

The US said it was “concerned” about the government’s makeup, but that it would evaluate it by its actions. Official US recognition of a Taliban administration is still a long way off, according to US sources.

Germany, like many other US allies, had hailed President Joe Biden’s triumph against the abrasive Donald Trump, as well as the new administration’s proclaimed commitment to international cooperation.

Even close allies have been critical of Biden’s handling of Afghanistan’s 20-year conflict, which resulted in the Western-backed government collapsing within days.

The Afghanistan mission has been dubbed “the largest catastrophe” in NATO history by Armin Laschet, the head of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling party and a candidate to succeed her.

Biden has long argued that the US-led NATO effort in Afghanistan had achieved its fundamental goal of accountability for the September 11 attacks, which occurred 20 years ago this week, and that the US should not invest further blood and treasure in propping up a weak government.

Even after the end of America’s longest conflict, Blinken has stated that Washington will engage with partners to exert diplomatic and economic leverage in Afghanistan.

“I believe one common misunderstanding is to correlate our involvement in every project we’re working on with the number of American troops on the ground in uniform,” Blinken told reporters in Qatar.

“We have a much broader understanding of what it means to be engaged.”

In 2019, foreign donors led by the United States supplied 75 percent of Afghanistan’s public spending, making it one of the poorest countries in the world. Brief News from Washington Newsday.