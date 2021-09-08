As the Taliban form a government, Blinken consults with partners and meets with Afghans.

As he met allies and heard accounts from refugees at a German air base on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was attempting to establish a united front with nations shocked by the Afghanistan drawdown.

Blinken is visiting Ramstein for the second time in as many days, after touring Qatar on Tuesday and thanking US civilian and military authorities for one of the world’s largest airlifts when Afghanistan surrendered to the Taliban.

Blinken began his meetings with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas from the base before leading a 20-nation virtual ministerial meeting on the future of Afghanistan.

Blinken crouched down at the door to a massive hangar where some of Ramstein’s 11,000 Afghans await flights to the United States, and showed the toddler son of Mustafa Mohammadi, an Afghan war veteran who worked for the US embassy and is now a refugee, images of his own children on his phone.

Blinken, the stepson of a Holocaust survivor and a longstanding refugee supporter, also visited a makeshift shelter for children who have lost their parents.

“My name is Tony,” he introduced himself. “Who’s up for a game of volleyball?” “How about football?” you could ask.

“Many, many, many Americans are really excited to welcome you and to have you visit the United States,” he remarked.

A image of a girl on a cliff beneath a deep-blue sky with a sad heart and the inscription in English, “Say to my Mom I miss you,” was among the children’s artwork.

Blinken was given a T-shirt with the children’s names, an Afghan flag, and the inscription “For Sir Blinken” by one of the boys.

To their amusement, he said, “I’ll wear this in Washington and be able to tell everyone where I acquired it.”

In the last days of President Joe Biden’s 20-year war, the US and its allies evacuated some 123,000 individuals, largely Afghans who feared Taliban retaliation.

However, US authorities acknowledge that many more are still present, and that the Taliban have agreed to let them go.

Blinken is likely to seek to bolster international pressure on the Taliban to keep their promises in the virtual discussions with 20 other nations, including European allies.

The meetings might potentially lead to coordination on how to deal with the caretaker government established on Tuesday, which includes an interior minister whom the US is trying to arrest on terrorism charges.

